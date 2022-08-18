Drew Taggart Of The Chainsmokers Punched By T.I. After Kiss

Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers said rapper T.I. punched him in the face after he gave him a kiss on the cheek.

In a TikTok video titled “When meeting T.I. goes wrong,” Taggart is seen in the back of an SUV talking to musical partner Alex Pall about the incident.

“T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” he said. “We’re in a vibe and I was, like, I gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault. And he was like, ‘Don’t do that,’ and I was like, ‘OK,’ and he pushed me off. I was like, ‘Alright, my bad.’

“He punched me in the face, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m sorry,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, cool, we’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever.”

Taggart accepted responsibility for the rap star’s reaction to the unwanted kiss. “First of all, T.I. is fully in the right here. I was like, feeling the vibes way too hard, and I kissed T.I. on the cheek, and he punched me in the face for it. It’s fully fine.”

T.I. downplayed the incident on Instagram. “First of all, I love The Chainsmokers so let’s just get that straight. I have nothing negative to say … we just had to work through some stuff, you know what I mean? And we worked through it. We got to a much better place,” he explained.

“I have nothing but good things to say about ‘em. Good guys.”

T.I. said he didn’t want to “go into too much detail” but “there’s really not much more to the story than you’ve already heard.”

He added: “The most important thing to take away is afterwards we had a drink, we took a shot … and we moved on. I love The Chainsmokers – not to get no sugar, though. Can’t play like that. But love the music, okay and still a fan.”

T.I. extended an invitation to Taggart and Pall to appear on his podcast Expeditiously, offering to “sit down and chop it up. I’d love to kick it with you.”