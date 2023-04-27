Drummer Carl Palmer Undergoes Heart Procedure

Carl Palmer, the only surviving member of English prog rock group Emerson, Lake & Palmer, is recovering in a London hospital after undergoing a heart procedure on Wednesday.

According to a message on his Facebook page, the 73-year-old drummer “underwent a successful Ablation procedure to restore sinus rhythm as he was previously in Atrial Fibrillation.”

Palmer is recovering at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital.

Bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake died in 2016 – the former by suicide at 71 and the latter from cancer at 69.

In addition to ELP, Palmer was a founding member of Asia. He is scheduled to do a series of concerts in the U.S. this summer with Paul Bielatowicz and Simon Fitzpatrick accompanied by video footage of Emerson and Lake from ELP’s 1992 shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.