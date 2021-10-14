Drummer Mark Pontius Quits Foster The People

Mark Pontius, drummer and co-founder of Foster The People, announced Wednesday he has left the band.

“I’m saying goodbye and moving on as of today,” Pontius wrote in a statement on social media.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our first record Torches, I’ve been flooded with memories of our sudden success, achieving all of my career aspirations in a few short years and the beautiful moments spent with my brothers in the band.

“What a privilege it all was, I’m eternally grateful for all of it.”

The 36-year-old musician said having a 2-year-old daughter has “really changed the way I feel about living my life on tour” and admitted he finds himself “drawn to things closer to home.”

Pontius added: “I’ve got a few ideas for the future but I’m just going to take it one day at a time for now.”

Pontius was part of indie band Malbec before forming Foster The People in 2009 with Mark Foster. The group has released three studio albums and had a big hit with “Pumped Up Kicks” in 2010.

Foster The People currently has four concerts scheduled in November.