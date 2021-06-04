Dua Lipa, 21 Savage Share New Songs From 'Gully' Soundtrack

Dua Lipa and 21 Savage have shared their contributions to the soundtrack of Gully.

The film was directed by Nabil, who called the shots on Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” video.

The soundtrack includes “Can They Hear Us?” by Lipa from “Betrayed” by 21 Savage as well as music from artists like Miguel, Gary Clark Jr., 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign with Schoolboy Q and B-Real.

Check out the two new songs below: