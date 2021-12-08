Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky Added To Osheaga Festival

Dua Lipa and A$AP Rocky will headline Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival next summer, along with previously announced Foo Fighters.

The popular festival, which takes place at Jean Drapeau Park, skipped 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. (The 2020 edition of Osheaga was scheduled to be headlined by Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar.)

Plans are underway for the festival to return July 29 to 31, 2022.

Foo Fighters will headline the first night, A$AP Rocky tops the bill on night two and Dua Lipa wraps things up on the final night.

Weekend passes, ranging from $335 to $1,300, are on sale now. Single day passes will go on sale at a later date.

Osheaga is presented by Bell, parent company of this website.