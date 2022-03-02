Dua Lipa Accused Of Copyright Infringement Over 'Levitating'

A Florida reggae band has accused Dua Lipa of copying their 2017 song “Live Your Life” for her 2020 smash hit “Levitating.”

Artikal Sound System filed a lawsuit against the English singer in Los Angeles, claiming copyright infringement because they believe it is “highly unlikely that ‘Levitating’ was created independently.”

Lipa is credited as co-writer of “Levitating,” which was penned by Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson and Canada’s Stephen Kozmeniuk.

Artikal Sound System, founded in 2012, is seeking damages as well as a share of profits from “Levitating.” Lipa’s track went to No. 1 in Canada and was a Top 5 hit in the U.S. and UK.

It earned a Favourite Pop Song nomination at the American Music Awards and is currently up for Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

None of the plaintiffs have responded to the claims, which have not yet been tested in a court.

Listen to the two songs below: