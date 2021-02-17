Dua Lipa Among Music Artists On 2021 'TIME100 Next' List

Dua Lipa has been named on the 2021 TIME100 Next list.

In a tribute penned by Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue, Lipa is described as “a shining star, blazing a dazzling trail through the pop cosmos” and “a bona fide pop behemoth.”

Minogue wrote: “She is dancing hand in hand with the zeitgeist, having carved with laser-like precision her place in the cultural landscape … Her achievements are all the more remarkable given that she is 25 years of age.”

Lipa is one of 54 women on the second annual list that according to a release, recognizes "100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of entertainment, health, politics, business and more.”

Other music artists making the TIME100 Next 2021 list are Doja Cat, Luke Combs, Lil Baby, Chloe x Halle, Phoebe Bridgers and Brazilian artist Anitta.

Actress and “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo also made the cut. “By pouring her heart out with so much courage and total command of her talent, Olivia made magic,” opined Gwen Stefani. “Rare is the artist who can transport that way, especially at such a young age.”