Dua Lipa 'Horrified' By DaBaby Comments

Dua Lipa said Tuesday she is “surprised and horrified” by comments rapper DaBaby made on stage at a music festival this past weekend.

“I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with,” read an Instagram Story from the pop star, who featured DaBaby on a remix of her hit “Levitating.”

“I know my my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community.”

During his set at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens, Florida, the rapper told the crowd: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS – any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks – put your cellphone light up … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n***a d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

Clips of DaBaby’s words quickly made the rounds on social media, leading to accusations of homophobia.

DaBaby took to Instagram Stories on Monday to address the reactions, declaring that people who did not pay to attend his performance should “shut the f**k up.” He went on to suggest that his gay fans are too good to expose themselves to HIV.

“They got class,” he said. “They ain’t sucking no d**k in no parking lot.”

Lipa wrote: “We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”