Dua Lipa Is Coming To Canada

Dua Lipa on Monday announced the dates for her North American tour – and she has included stops in three Canadian cities.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” Lipa said, in a release.

"When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

The tour, which kicks off Feb. 9 in Miami, stops at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Feb. 22 and at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 23. Lipa is also scheduled to perform April 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Opening for the pop star will be Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï.

Tickets go on sale at 12 noon local time on Sept. 17.

Lipa's sophomore album Future Nostalgia was released in March 2020 and spawned the hits "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Levitating."