Dua Lipa Launches Book Club

Dua Lipa announced Thursday she is launching a book club.

“Words cannot express how thrilled I am – sharing the joy of reading is something I feel really passionately about, so this is a dream come true,” the singer wrote in a message on her Service95 website.

“Each month we’ll announce our chosen book accompanied by author Q&As, discussion guides and more incredible content to help you get the most out of these wonderful reads.”

Lipa said the first book showcased is Douglas Stuart’s debut novel Shuggie Bain, which won the 2020 Booker Prize.

“This story of a young boy growing up with an alcoholic mother in 1980s Glasgow totally won my heart,” the pop star shared, “and I can’t wait for us to explore it together.”

Lipa also hyped the book club on Instagram, where she has more than 88 million followers. “Ever since I can remember, anywhere I go I take a book with me,” she captioned a set of photos showing her with a book in hand. “Reading is an incredibly important part of my life and one of my biggest joys.”