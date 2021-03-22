Dua Lipa Left Shaken After Being Rushed By Fan

There was a scary moment for Dua Lipa on Saturday night in Mexico City.

As the pop star exited the Proyecto Público Prim to walk to a waiting SUV, she was rushed by a woman who had been waiting outside the building. Video posted to social media shows Lipa recoiling from the overzealous fan.

It is not clear if the woman made contact with Lipa, who appeared shaken but uninjured.

Lipa was in Mexico City to work on a new campaign for the YSL fragrance Libre.