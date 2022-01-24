Dua Lipa Postpones Montreal, Toronto Concerts
Dua Lipa confirmed what fans have known for several weeks – her concerts in Montreal and Toronto next month won’t be happening.
“My loves, I am sorry for any inconvenience, but my shows in Montreal & Toronto are being rescheduled to July 25th & 27th,” the pop star tweeted on Monday. “All tickets will be honoured for the new dates.
“I’m sorry we have to wait a bit longer to sing and dance with each other live but I can’t wait to see you all!”
Full-capacity concerts will not be permitted in Ontario until March 14. Quebec has not announced a re-opening date.
Lipa announced last September that her Future Nostalgia tour would make three stops in Canada – Montreal’s Bell Centre on Feb. 22, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 23 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on April 1.
The tour, which kicks off Feb. 9 in Miami, is in support of Lipa's 2020 sophomore album Future Nostalgia.
Lipa is also scheduled to headline the final night of the Osheaga festival in Montreal on July 31.
