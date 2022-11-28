Dua Lipa Receives Albanian Citizenship

British pop star Dua Lipa was granted citizenship in Albania on Sunday.

“I’m feeling very proud,” the singer captioned a set of photos, in Albanian, on Instagram. She took an oath of citizenship, gave her fingerprints and signed a form for a passport.

President Bajram Begaj said Lipa – who is in the country for a concert on Monday – has made Albania proud "with her global career and engagement in important social causes.”

Lipa, 27, was born in London to Albanian immigrants from Kosovo and returned there as a young girl for several years.

With hits like “New Rules,” “One Kiss,” “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating,” Lipa won Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album (Future Nostalgia).