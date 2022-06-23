Dua Lipa Sued (Again) For Posting Paparazzi Pics

For the second time in a year, Dua Lipa is being sued for posting photos of herself on Instagram.

Photographer Robert Barbera has filed a lawsuit in California accusing the pop star of copyright infringement after she used pics he snapped in 2018, Billboard reported. He claims he discovered the alleged violation in 2019 and attempted to reach a deal with Lipa. She later removed the photos from her Instagram.

Barbera is seeking unspecified damages as well as a court order barring Lipa from using any of his photos.

Reps for the singer have not commented on the lawsuit.

Barbera filed similar lawsuits against Ariana Grande in 2019 and 2020 but both were dismissed. A 2019 lawsuit against Justin Bieber was settled out of court.

Last July, Integral Images Inc. filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Lipa after she posted its photos on Instagram ”without permission or authorization” in 2019. The case was dismissed in October.