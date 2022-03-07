Dua Lipa Sued (Again) Over 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa is facing a second lawsuit over her 2020 hit “Levitating.”

Songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer are accusing the pop star of copying their 1979 track “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and 1980’s “Don Diablo.”

According to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York, the opening melody of “Levitating” sounds like those from their songs. “The signature melody is the most listened to and recognizable part of the infringing works and plays a crucial role in their popularity,” the complaint reads.

“Because video creators frequently truncate the already brief snippets of sound on TikTok, the signature melody often comprises fifty percent or more of these viral videos.”

The lawsuit, which also names Lipa’s co-writers and label, notes that Lipa has said in interviews that she “took inspiration” from retro music.

“In seeking nostalgic inspiration, defendants copied plaintiffs’ creation without attribution,” it alleges.

The lawsuit was filed only days after Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System sued Lipa, claiming “Levitating” sounds like their 2017 song “Live Your Life.”

Lipa is credited as co-writer of “Levitating,” which was penned by Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson and Canada’s Stephen Kozmeniuk.

None of the plaintiffs have responded to the claims, which have not yet been tested in a court.