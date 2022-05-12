Dua Lipa Takes Fans Backstage, Answers '73 Questions'

Dua Lipa took Vogue behind the scenes of her Future Nostalgia Tour while participating in the popular “73 Questions.”

Recorded in late March at The Forum in Inglewood, California, the segment sees Lipa showing off her quick-change skills, a difficult yoga position and her viral shimmy from 2018’s “One Kiss.”

Along the way, the pop star answered questions on a variety of subjects – including if she has anything to say to people who made fun of the aforementioned dance move.

“No, I think the message has been received,” Lipa said.

What’s the first thing she does when she gets to a city on the tour? “I love to find a good restaurant and a really fun dive bar,” she replied, noting later that life on the road typically involves “lots of sleep and lots of tea.”

Lipa was asked if she regrets any of her tattoos (“No”) and what she would never even think of wearing (“Crocs”).

Asked about her worst date, the singer recalled: “I once went out on a date with a guy, and we went to a party. We went to the smoking area and he just started kissing another girl.”

Lipa’s favourite lyrics? “I'll sink my teeth in disbelief / 'cause you're the one that I want” from her “Love Again.”

Flashing back to her 2017 breakthrough hit “New Rules,” Vogue asked Lipa if she would like to add a newer rule.

“Make sure you give your friends your phone on a drunk night out so you don’t end up drunk-calling someone a million times,” she replied.

Lipa plays Montreal’s Bell Centre on July 25 and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on July 27.