Dua Lipa Takes Role In 'Barbie' Movie: Report

Dua Lipa has a role in the forthcoming Barbie movie, according to a report.

UK tabloid The Sun cited an unnamed source as saying the 26-year-old English pop star will appear in the romantic comedy, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll.

There has been no confirmation from Lipa, her reps or producers of the film, which began production in England in March.

Lipa makes her acting debut in the forthcoming thriller Argylle starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill.

The Sun quoted its “insider” as saying Lipa “really impressed in Argylle and word spread around Hollywood about how good she was … Although Argylle is a big film in its own right, Barbie will be a breakthrough part for Dua because there is so much hype around it.”

Barbie also stars Canada’s Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Michael Cera as well as America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Issa Rae.

Lipa is on tour until the end of June and then does shows in Montreal and Toronto on July 25 and 27 respectively. She resumes her tour in September.