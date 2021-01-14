Dua Lipa Taking Heat For Mexican Getaway

Dua Lipa is taking heat for basking in the warmth of Mexico as COVID-19 continues to rage.

Last April, during the first UK lockdown due to pandemic, Lipa wrote on social media: “PSA - STAY AT HOME.”

hey dua take ur own advice pic.twitter.com/1GxBH7Tar8 — alex (@worshipaIex) January 13, 2021

This month, the 25-year-old pop star is sharing photos from a Mexican vacation with beau Anwar Hadid – who only weeks ago downplayed the threat of COVID-19.

“Either I just don’t get it or I get it,” Hadid, 21, said during an Instagram Q&A. “And god willing heal from and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally. Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.”

He later insisted: “I’m not ‘anti vax,’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually, looking at positive and possible negative effects.”

Lipa has also shared pics from Mexico that show her and Hadid posing with friends. None are wearing masks.

The singer lives in the U.S. where there are stay-at-home orders in many places.

Her native UK is currently in another lockdown. “People in England must stay at home and only go out for certain reasons,” BBC News reported. “Travel – internationally or around the UK – is only allowed if it is essential.”

Check out some of the reactions on social media:

Super COVID Spreader artist Dua Lipa shares new set of incredible pictures of her and her friends vacationing 📸 https://t.co/6y8387Sz7Y — permanently high (@BhadDhad) January 14, 2021

these would’ve been cute if u weren’t traveling during a pandemi — . (@fawkscita) January 13, 2021

Dua Lipa stay at home during world pandemic challenge pic.twitter.com/BfjzhKuOkP — emily 🦋 (@missemilyjayx) January 13, 2021