Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Ruled UK Albums Chart In 2020

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga spent a combined 10 weeks at the top of the UK albums chart in 2020, according to year-end data.

The Official Charts Company said Lipa’s Future Nostalgia spent four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the UK and Taylor Swift’s folklore topped the chart for three weeks. folklore is the only album to spend more than two weeks in a row at No. 1. (Swift’s follow-up evermore was No. 1 for one week.)

Chromatica from Lady Gaga was No. 1 for two consecutive weeks in June.

The only male artist to have an album in the top position on the UK chart more than once in 2020 is Lewis Capaldi, whose Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent spent four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 between January and May.

According to the Official Charts Company, 43 albums – a record number – went to No. 1 in the UK in 2020.

Three Canadians – Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Drake – topped the albums chart during the year.