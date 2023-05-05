Dua Lipa To Debut Versace Collection

Dua Lipa announced Thursday she has partnered with fashion designer Donatella Versace on a collection that will be unveiled later this month.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women’s ‘La Vacanza’ collection for Versace with Donatella,” the pop star said, in a release. “She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career.

“For her to give me the honour of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it.”

The collection will be available in stores and online immediately after it is showcased in Cannes, France on May 23.

Versace said working with Lipa was “very exciting” and called her "strong, fearless, and free.”

The fashion brand founded by Gianni Versace, who was killed in 1997, is owned by Capri Holdings, which also owns Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.