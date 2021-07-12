Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Spy Thriller

Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in Argylle, a spy thriller with a cast that includes Canada’s Catherine O’Hara.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman: The Secret Service), the movie is based on the forthcoming debut novel of the same name by Ellie Conway. Filming begins next month in Europe.

Lipa, 25, will also record the Argylle theme song and contribute to the score.

The cast also includes Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and John Cena, according to Variety.