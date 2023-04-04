Dua Lipa Unveiled As Mermaid In 'Barbie' Movie

Dua Lipa fans got their first look Tuesday at the pop star’s character in the forthcoming Barbie movie.

The 27-year-old singer plays a mermaid doll in the highly anticipated movie, which was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie in the titular role.

Warner Bros. Released a series of posters for each doll. Barbie also stars Canada’s Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu as well as Michael Cera.

Lipa’s involvement in Barbie was revealed in December when she was one of 16 cast members followed by the movie’s official Instagram account.

According to reports, Lipa is also recording the theme song for Barbie, which opens in cinemas on July 21.

Lipa is also starring in the spy thriller Argylle, which opens later this year.