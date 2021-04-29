Dwayne Gretzky Staging '99 Songs Telethon'
Canadian cover band Dwayne Gretzky will stage its 99 Songs Telethon next month in support of Community Food Centres Canada.
Calling it their “most ambitious show ever,” the 10-piece group will go live on YouTube at 4 p.m. EST on May 23 and broadcast until the last note of the 99th song. Dwayne Gretzky promises “special themed sets” and guest appearances.
The livestream, hosted by Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, will be free but donations are encouraged.
Dwayne Gretzky’s virtual New Year’s Eve event raised more than $43,000 for charity.
