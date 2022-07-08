Eagles Bringing 'Hotel California Tour' To Canada

The Eagles announced Friday that they are bringing their Hotel California Tour north in September.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit – along with Vince Gill – will perform the band’s iconic 1976 album from start to finish accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After an intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.

The tour comes to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 9, Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Sept. 13, Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on Sept. 16, Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on Sept. 18, Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Sept. 20 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sept. 22.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on July 15.

The Hotel California Tour ran from February 2020 (after a run of shows in Las Vegas) until May 2022.