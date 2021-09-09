Ed Robertson, Geddy Lee Have A 'Super Secret' Project

Barenaked Ladies singer Ed Robertson has revealed he recently collaborated with Rush frontman Geddy Lee.

“I was in the studio with him yesterday for a super-secret project that I can't talk about,” Robertson said in an interview with Classic Rock.

The BNL star gushed about his fellow Torontonian. “Geddy is somewhere between my surrogate father and imaginary big brother,” said Robertson. “I love him so much.”

It's not clear if Robertson and Lee worked together on their own, if BNL are involved, or if the pair are part of a project involving other artists.