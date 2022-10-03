Ed Sheeran Adds Canada To 'Mathematics Tour'

Ed Sheeran announced Monday he is coming to Canada next year.

The singer will bring his Mathematics Tour to Toronto’s Rogers Centre on June 17 with special guest Khalid and Rosa Linn and then returns north for a Sept. 2 concert at BC Place in Vancouver with Khalid and Maisie Peters.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration runs until 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 9 and the presale begins at 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 12. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

Sheeran was in Canada in July 2017 for his Divide Tour, which hit Toronto, Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver. He returned to Toronto in August 2018 for a pair of concerts at Rogers Centre.

Sheeran kicked off the Mathematics tour (also known as the +–=÷x Tour) in April. He resumes the trek in New Zealand and Australia in February.