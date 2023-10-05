Ed Sheeran Admits He Has His Own Gravesite In His Backyard

Ed Sheeran is ready to die. Or at least he is prepared for when that sombre day arrives.

In a new interview with GQ, the singer-songwriter admits that he has a burial spot reserved for him in his backyard. Originally passed off as a rumour, Sheeran confirms that yes, he has a site that he will be buried in one day.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” he tells the magazine. “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there."

GQ describes the spot as "actually a chapel: a lot of the people in his life who have passed away were cremated, and he wanted a place to mourn them."

“People think it’s really weird and really morbid," Sheeran adds, "but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

He's clearly just thinking ahead and getting his ducks all in a row.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheeran explains the thought process behind his new album, Autumn Variations, and how he separates it from his previous releases.

“I don’t want people mistaking what it is," he says. "I don’t want people thinking this is my next pop blockbuster and I’m gonna tour this in the stadiums and stuff. It very much is an album about autumn that I wanted to put out there. And I know in 20 years’ time it’s gonna be a fan favourite, but at the moment nobody really knows what it is.”