Ed Sheeran Among Richest Musicians In UK

Ed Sheeran has once again been named one of the wealthiest musicians in the UK and Ireland.

The 30-year-old singer, who has not released an album or been on tour since 2019, is worth an estimated £220 million ($376 million CAD), according to The Sunday Times. This makes him the wealthiest young musician and ninth wealthiest musician overall (tied with Calvin Harris and Sting).

Among all musicians in the UK and Ireland, Paul McCartney continues to dominate with an estimated worth of £820 million ($1.4 billion). Two other former Beatles made the 2021 Rich List – the estate of George Harrison is No. 7 with £290 million ($495 million) and Ringo Starr is one spot down with £280 million ($478 million).

Also in the Top 10 are U2 (No. 2 with £620 million / $1.1 billion), Elton John (No. 4 with £375 million / $ 640.5 million), and the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger (No. 5 with £310 million / $529 million) and Keith Richards (No. 6 with £295 million / $504 million).

Trailing Sheeran on the list of the wealthiest young musicians are all five former members of One Direction: Harry Styles is No. 2 (£75 million / $128 million), Niall Horan is No. 4 (£52 million / $89 million), Louis Tomlinson is No. 5 (£45 million / $77 million), Liam Payne is No. 6 (£44 million / $75 million) and Zayn Malik is tied for 7th with Dua Lipa with £36 million ($61.5 million).

Also among the wealthiest young musicians are Little Mix at No. 3 with £54 million ($92 million) and Sam Smith at No. 9 with £33 million ($56 million).

The Sunday Times says its Rich List is calculated based upon “identifiable wealth.”