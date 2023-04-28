Ed Sheeran Announces Intimate Shows In Toronto, Vancouver

Before Ed Sheeran hits Toronto’s Rogers Centre and Vancouver’s BC Place, he’s going to perform for a much smaller crowd at theatres in those cities.

The singer announced Friday he will do shows at HISTORY in Toronto on June 16 and at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver on Sept. 1.

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is on now until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30 with sales beginning May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Sheeran added Canada to his Mathematics Tour last October with the announcement of a June 17 stop at Rogers Centre (a second show was added on June 18) with special guest Khalid and Rosa Linn and a Sept. 2 concert at BC Place with Khalid and Maisie Peters.

They are his first concerts in Canada since a pair at Rogers Centre in August 2018.

Sheeran kicked off the Mathematics tour (also known as the +–=÷x Tour) in last April.