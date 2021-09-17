Ed Sheeran Announces '+ – = ÷ x Tour'

Ed Sheeran announced early Friday that he will embark on his + – = ÷ x Tour (The Mathematics Tour) tour next year.

The name of the tour was first teased in May, when it appeared on Ipswich Town F.C. jerseys after Sheeran became the team’s shirt sponsor.

While no details or dates were revealed for the North American leg, Sheeran is set to kick off the UK and European tour on April 28 in Cork, Ireland and wrap it up on Sept. 23 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Sheeran will play three nights next June at Wembley Stadium in London.

On Thursday, Sheeran said on social media that the tour announcement is “Basically the start of the next 3 years of my life, excited to be back at it.”

The tour is in support of his album =, which drops Oct. 29.

Sheeran’s ÷ Tour, which consisted of 258 shows between March 2017 and August 2019, grossed a whopping $981 million. It included 10 performances in Canada.

In June, Sheeran told BBC Radio 1 he is in better shape for this tour. “I've kind of stopped all the bad habit stuff in my life,” he explained. “I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't eat takeaway every single day and it's good.”