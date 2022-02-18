Ed Sheeran Building Crypt On His Estate

Ed Sheeran has been given the green light to construct a crypt on his estate in England.

The singer applied in December to include a burial chamber under the chapel he is constructing on his property in East Suffolk. Measuring nine feet by six feet, the crypt is designed to accommodate two bodies.

The Sun reported that East Suffolk Council’s environmental and conservation officials had no objection to the proposal, which means local councillors are certain to approve it.

Sheeran is adding a boat-shaped chapel with a spiral-stair tower to the 16-acre estate where he lives with wife Cherry and their daughter Lyra. The compound includes several homes, a pub, a recording studio and a pond.