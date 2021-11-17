Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood Perform On Santa Claus Parade

Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood and Pentatonix are among the music stars helping to welcome Santa Claus to town during The Original Santa Claus Parade.

Also performing are homegrown acts Tyler Shaw, The Tenors, Don Amero and Steven Lee Olsen.

The parade, which normally winds its way through downtown Toronto, was taped inside Canada’s Wonderland at night and features 24 floats as well as marching bands and celebrity clowns.

The broadcast will be hosted by Melissa Grelo of The Social, Kelsey McEwen of Your Morning and Tyrone Edwards of eTalk.

Holiday greetings from music stars like Alessia Cara and Mickey Guyton will be played throughout the show, which airs Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET on CTV, CTV2 and Toronto’s CP24 and repeats Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. on CTV.

CTV is part of Bell Media, owner of this website.