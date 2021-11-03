Ed Sheeran Cleared To Perform On 'SNL'

Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, as scheduled. The singer said Tuesday he has been cleared to resume live appearances.

“I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine,” he told fans in an Instagram post. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday.”

Sheeran announced on Oct. 24 that he was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer told BBC Radio there were “pretty gnarly” moments during his illness.

Sheeran made his SNL debut in April 2014 and returned in 2017.

SNL announced Tuesday that Taylor Swift will be the musical guest on the Nov. 13 show and Saweetie is booked for the Nov. 20 episode, which will be hosted by Canada’s Simu Liu.

While Saweetie is making her SNL debut, Swift will mark her fifth appearance.