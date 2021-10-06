Ed Sheeran, Elton John Releasing Christmas Song

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have collaborated on a Christmas song.

“It’s f**king great,” Sheeran said of the single, which he said is due out in December, on NPO Radio 2 in the Netherlands. “Just me and him. It’s great.”

Sheeran said John phoned him on Christmas Day 2020 and boasted about how his 1973 holiday song “Step Into Christmas” was back on the UK charts. “[He said] ‘I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?’”

Sheeran did not reveal the title of what will be his first holiday song but said it was produced by his frequent collaborator Steve Mac.