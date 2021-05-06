Ed Sheeran Hints At New Album With Soccer Sponsorship

Ed Sheeran is becoming a bit of a player in the world of soccer.

Ipswich Town F.C. announced Thursday that the singer has signed on as next season’s shirt sponsor.

“The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support,” Sheeran said, in a release. “With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself.”

On Instagram, Sheeran shared a throwback pic that he captioned: “This bloke is the new sponsor of @ipswichtown football club. Do well.”

The new logo, which will appear on the front of the players’ jerseys at home games, consists of math symbols and the word “TOUR.” The meaning, Sheeran teased, “will be revealed in time.”

It is likely promotion for his next solo album, a follow up to 2011’s +, 2014’s x and 2017’s ÷. Sheeran was spotted last month filming a music video in London.

Ipswich Town F.C. competes in League One, the third tier of the English soccer system. The 2021/22 season begins in July.