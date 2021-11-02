iHeartRadio

Ed Sheeran: 'I Thought I Was Gay For A Bit'

Ed Sheeran is taking some heat this week after referencing stereotypes while talking about how he once questioned his sexuality.

“I have a definite feminine side to the point where, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit,” the singer said during an appearance on the Man Man Man podcast. “I definitely had a big feminine side. I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears.

“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football. I am not a hugely masculine person anyway. I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”

On social media, people were quick to clap back.

“Being a #gay male has nothing to do with one's degree of femininity or masculinity it's just about same-sex attraction,” tweeted author Phillip Crawford Jr. “Being a #gay male has nothing to do with one's degree of femininity or masculinity it's just about same-sex attraction. Stereotype, much, #EdSheeran?”

One tweet read: “Ed Sheeran just stepped on a new low by pushing further gay stereotypes such as the lie that a male listening to pop music or Britney Spears means he's gay. Why do straight celebrities feel the need to profit off such delicate topics just to end up saying they're just hetero?”

Another person tweeted that Sheeran was “trying to be seen as relatable by using harmful stereotypes as examples.”

Others are defending Sheeran, pointing out that when he was young, “people genuinely thought these things were signs of being gay.”

One person tweeted: “People dissing Ed Sheeran for sharing an anecdote about how he once thought he was gay for not following certain gender norms is so stupid. Yes he's wrong but society sucks and most of us didn't grow up in woke households either.”

