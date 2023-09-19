Ed Sheeran Is Recording A Live Album From His Fans' Homes

Ed Sheeran has been everywhere of late.

If he's not in a studio recording another new album, selling LEGO in the Mall of America, or crashing weddings in Las Vegas, he's going across America playing unannounced shows at the home of his Sheerios.

Sheeran posted a video on his Instagram of himself playing the piano for one lucky fan named Kari Conaway inside her own home. In the caption he announced that he will be playing pop-up gigs at various fans' homes for a live album version of his upcoming album, Autumn Variations (out September 29).

"So I did some surprise pop up gigs in fans houses, secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fans living room, but all of it was a total surprise," he writes. "We got to @kariconaway ‘s house at the end of the day, and I instantly knew it was gonna be a fun one."

Conaway also posted about the experience, adding, "I'm still trying to find the words to describe this moment. Um.. Sunday was absolutely incredible and I am still so so excited. Ed was so sweet and gave the best hug ever. He answered two of my questions about song lyrics and totally laughed at me fangirling."

See both posts below and, uh, be on the look out for Ed Sheeran, who may be playing your home next.