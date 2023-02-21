Ed Sheeran Launches Tingly Ted's Hot Sauces

Ed Sheeran announced Tuesday he is launching a pair of hot sauces – but Canadians will have to wait to taste them.

“I love my food — that’s no secret. But the older I get, the more I need spice,” the 32-year-old singer said in a video he shared on Instagram. “So we’ve developed a hot sauce called Tingly Ted’s.”

Sheeran said he developed the sauces “with some expert hot sauce makers.” There are two varieties: Tingly, made with 16 percent Jalapeño, and Xtra Tingly, with 39 percent Jalapeño.

“You can have it with anything,” Sheeran boasted.

Tingly Ted’s comes from Kraft Heinz, which released limited edition “Edchup”-branded bottles of its ubiqutous ketchup in 2019.

“When we heard he wanted to make his own hot sauce, we of course wanted in,” said Kraft Heinz executive Rafael Oliveira, in a release. “We invited Ed to collaborate and moved quickly to develop a recipe that brought his vision to life.”

Currently the sauces are available for pre-order only in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, priced at about $9.85 CAD for one of each variety.

The company said it plans to roll out the sauces worldwide.