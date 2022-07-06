Ed Sheeran Lends Name To Organic Clothing Collection
Ed Sheehan has partnered with clothing brand Lucy & Yak for a collection of sustainable clothing inspired by his most recent album, = (equals).
The unisex line includes a $43 T-shirt, $90 hoodie, $34 bucket hat and $100 dungarees.
“The butterfly used in Ed’s album artwork holds a really special meaning to him, and so we’re honoured to be able to bring this to life as part of such a special collection,” said co-founder Lucy Greenwood, in a statement, “particularly as we know that Ed shares our passion for doing better for the environment.”
The collection will be available online beginning July 14.
