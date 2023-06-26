Ed Sheeran Opens For Himself After Khalid Involved In Car Accident

Ed Sheeran revealed on Saturday that his tour opener Khalid was involved in a car accident last week.

“He’s recovering, and we wish him the best,” Sheeran told a crowd at FedEx Field in Maryland.

With Khalid sidelined, Sheeran stepped in to open for himself. He performed a 30-minute acoustic set and said he would have to explain why he was on stage after every song “because … people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was. I thought there would be more fireworks.’”

The singer said it was “pretty fun” to warm up the crowd for his own show. “Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone,” said Sheeran. “It’s awesome.

“I kind of feel like when you’re the main act, there’s a bunch of pressure because people have paid to see you but I feel like when you’re the opening act you’re sort of like, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s play songs.’”

There has been no information about Khalid’s accident or his condition.

“I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston,” Sheeran said, referring to a pair of concerts at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

The Mathematics Tour – with Khalid and Masie Peters as openers – comes to Vancouver's BC Place on Sept. 2.