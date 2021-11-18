Ed Sheeran Performing In Pokémon GO App

Ed Sheeran has announced he will perform inside the Pokémon GO app.

The singer will do tracks from his new album = (Equals) including “Bad Habits,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “First Times” and “Shivers” as well as hits like “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud.”

Sheeran’s virtual performance can be accessed via the in-game News from Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. ET to Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

Sheeran is the latest music star to partner with Pokémon in its 25th anniversary year. Others include Katy Perry and Post Malone.

