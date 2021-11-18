Ed Sheeran Performing In Pokémon GO App
Ed Sheeran has announced he will perform inside the Pokémon GO app.
The singer will do tracks from his new album = (Equals) including “Bad Habits,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “First Times” and “Shivers” as well as hits like “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud.”
Sheeran’s virtual performance can be accessed via the in-game News from Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. ET to Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.
Sheeran is the latest music star to partner with Pokémon in its 25th anniversary year. Others include Katy Perry and Post Malone.
Get more info here.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Ed Sheeran