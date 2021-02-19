Ed Sheeran Promises New Album This Year

Ed Sheeran said Thursday his fourth studio album will be out later this year.

The singer marked his 30th birthday with a throwback pic on Instagram and, in the caption, promised: “I’ll be back online with the 4th instalment in the series later this year, until then xx.”

Sheeran released + in 2011, x in 2014 and ÷ in 2017.

He released the surprise single “Afterglow” in December but said “it’s not the first single from the next album.”

Sheeran stepped away from the spotlight at the end of 2019. “I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read,” he said at the time. “I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

Last August, Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Lyra Antarctica.