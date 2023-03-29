Ed Sheeran Reflects On Getting Slashed By Sword

Ed Sheeran has reflected on the night more than six years aho when he suffered a bloody injury that left him with a scar on his cheek.

“It was really deep,” he told Rolling Stone. “I had to have seven or eight stitches."

In November 2016, it was reported that the singer was slashed by a sword-wielding Princess Beatrice while at a party at the Windsor home of Prince Andrew (who was not there).

At the time, The Sun reported that singer James Blunt jokingly asked the princess if he could be made a Sir. After tapping a kneeling Blunt with a ceremonial sword in a mock knighting ceremony, Beatrice reportedly swung it over her shoulder.

Sheeran, who was standing behind her, suffered a gash to his cheek.

Ed Sheeran was slashed by a sword in 2016. Instagram / ed_sheeran_eu

"Imagine if it had hit my eye! It’s not that far off, right?," Sheeran told Rolling Stone.

The singer did not confirm who was holding the sword but recalled: “I was at a party. Everyone was drunk. Someone got a sword and started shaking it about and I didn’t notice. I was standing behind that first person and I got hit in the face with it.

“I didn’t know I was hit until I looked down and saw my shirt was covered with blood. The room emptied, and the next thing I knew I was in hospital. One of the security guards took me.”

British tabloids reported after the incident that Beatrice was “inconsolable” after the accident. Buckingham Palace never commented on the incident.