Ed Sheeran's Thoughts On 'South Park' Episode Resurface

Ed Sheeran is inexplicably in the news this week for comments he made three months ago about an iconic episode of South Park.

In an interview with Amsterdam's SLAM! posted online last October, Sheeran blamed 2005’s “Ginger Kids” for “ruining my life.” In the episode, Cartman leads a campaign against kids with red hair and freckles.

“Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the piss out of you for, but it was never something in America,” Sheeran said. "People never knew what a ginger was in America. That episode of South Park f**king ruined my life.”

On South Park, kids with red hair were teased for suffering “gingervitis” and not having souls.

Sheeran recalled: “I was going to America and everyone was like, ‘I love your hair dude.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, people like my hair?’ And then I remember that episode coming out and then that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life. Gingers don’t have souls.”

The singer seems to have a good sense of humour about it, though.

“I love South Park. I hope if I’m ever on South Park – them taking the piss – I hope I’m allowed to voice my character, even it’s like very offensive,” he said. “I would love to voice my character.”