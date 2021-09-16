Ed Sheeran Says Awards Shows Leave Him 'Feeling Sad'

Ed Sheeran says award shows are “horrible” and usually leave him “feeling sad.”

Appearing on The Julia Show following Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, the singer said the shows are “filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere.

“It's just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don't like that.”

Sheeran added: “All the artists are sweet people, but they're surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it's one artist surrounded by 10 people and another artist surrounded by 10 people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye.”

Sheeran has definitely attended his share of awards shows. The singer has collected dozens of trophies, including six Brit Awards, four Grammys, four iHeartRadio Music Awards and a pair of MTV Video Music Awards.

Sheeran said he’s not the only artist who isn’t thrilled about being at the shows.

“I’ve spoke[n] to people and they’re like, ‘I just felt really depressed afterwards,’” he said. “The atmosphere is just not nice… It’s a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there.

“I always walk away feeling sad and I don’t like it.”