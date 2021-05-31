Ed Sheeran Says Daughter Is Not His Biggest Fan

Ed Sheeran has millions of fans – but his baby daughter is not one of them.

The singer told BBC Radio 1 that eight-month-old Lyra “just cries” when he sings his new songs to her.

“I've got some she likes. She really likes ‘Shape Of You,’ the marimba sound is good,” Sheeran said, “but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belty.”

The singer and wife Cherry announced last September that they welcomed their first baby. “We are completely in love with her,” he wrote in a message on Instagram. “Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”