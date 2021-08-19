Ed Sheeran Shares Details Of New Album '='

Ed Sheeran has done the math and decided to title his fourth solo studio album = (Equals).

The collection, which he announced Thursday will be out Oct. 29, follows +, x and ÷ and is his first release of solo material since 2017.

“= is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” said Sheeran, in a release. “My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album.

“I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

Sheeran first teased the album, and a tour in support of it, in May.

= features the previously released single “Bad Habits” and 13 other tracks, including the poignant “Visiting Hours,” which was inspired by Sheeran’s coming to terms with the loss of his friend Michael Gudinski. It was released Thursday with a performance video that includes backing vocals by Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes.

The new album was written and recorded over four years in Suffolk, London, Sweden and Los Angeles. Sheeran’s brother Matthew, a composer, contributed string arrangements on two tracks.

Track Listing

Tides

Shivers

First Times

Bad Habits

Overpass Graffiti

The Joker And The Queen

Leave Your Life

Collide

2step

Stop The Rain

Love In Slow Motion

Visiting Hours

Sandman

Be Right Now