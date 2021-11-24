Ed Sheeran Shares 'Shivers' Remix Ft. K-Pop Stars

Ed Sheeran has dropped a remix of his hit "Shivers" featuring K-pop stars Jessi and SUNMI.

The track kicks off with a new verse by SUNMI, in English and Korean, and later features a rap by Jessi. The pair combine their voices at the end of the song.

SUNMI, 29, is a former member of Wonder Girls who released the EP 1/6 in August. Jessi, 32, is a Korean-American rapper and singer whose most recent EP was last year’s Nina.

The original “Shivers” was released in September as the second single from Sheeran’s album = (Equals).

Check out the remix below: