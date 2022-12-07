Ed Sheeran Sold More Concert Tickets In 2022 Than Any Other Act

More people bought tickets to see Ed Sheeran in concert this year than any other act, according to a year-end report by Billboard Boxscore.

The singer sold a little more than 3 million tickets to the European leg The Mathematics Tour, which ran from April 23 to Sept. 25. Sheeran did 52 shows, including five at London’s Wembley Stadium for 420,269 fans.

The act that sold the second-highest number of tickets this year was Coldplay (2,260,651).

Despite selling the most tickets, Sheeran ranks third on the 2022 Boxscore Top Tours chart behind Bad Bunny and Elton John, who had higher gross revenues.

Sheeran's Divide Tour grossed $432.4 million U.S. to become the top-grossing tour of 2018 and the most successful in the 30-year history of Pollstar.

The Mathematics Tour has 36 more dates scheduled between Feb. 2 and Sept. 23, including June 17 and 18 shows in Toronto and a Sept. 2 stop in Vancouver.