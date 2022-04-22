Ed Sheeran Supports Ukraine With Video For '2Step' Ft. Lil Baby

Ed Sheeran has added Lil Baby to “2Step,” a song from his album =, to support victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sheeran said he will donate revenues from YouTube streams of the video to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

“I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” the singer explained in a statement that is displayed ahead of the video. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine.”

Watch the video for “2Step” ft. Lil Baby below: